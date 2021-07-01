Associated Press

US Soccer on Thursday announced a largely domestic based squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup as it left its European stars off the USMNT roster.

Defender Reggie Cannon, and midfielders Kellyn Acosta, Sebastian Lletget and Jackson Yueill are the only holdovers on the 23-man roster from the group the U.S. used for the Nations League final four last month. Acosta was the only starter in the 3-2 win over Mexico on June 6.

Among the missing are Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Sergino Dest, John Brooks, Zack Steffen and Josh Sargent, all being given time off ahead of preseasons with their European clubs and the start of World Cup qualifying Sept. 2.

Roster announced. ✅

Squad numbers set. ✅



Here are the digits for #USMNT players at the 2021 Concacaf @GoldCup: pic.twitter.com/96uVvrO3Ut — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) July 1, 2021

Nineteen players are from Major League Soccer, joined by defenders Reggie Cannon of Portugal's Boavista and Shaq Moore of Spain's Tenerife, and forwards Hoppe of Germany's Schalke and Nicholas Gioacchini of France's Caen.

The U.S. is based in Kansas City, Kansas, for the first round and opens Group B on July 11 against Haiti, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Guatemala or Guyana. The Americans play Martinique on July 15 and Canada on July 18.

The final is August 1 in Las Vegas.