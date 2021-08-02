The United States Men's National Team won the 2021 Gold Cup with a 1-0 victory against México. A late goal by Miles Robinson at minute 117 sealed the match, and the coach Greg Berhalter analyzed the process that made it possible: 'You know, when I look back on it, I'm most proud for the team, for the guys. We were together for a month and we just saw them growing. We saw the team growing. We saw individuals growing and improving. We saw the team chemistry growing. And, you know, before the final today, there was a feeling inside of me that I just wanted it so bad for them that they can taste this and they can win a trophy together. So really proud of the group, really proud of their resiliency. And when you look at the game today, we did not stop. It was relentless from us. And that was a mark of a good team.'