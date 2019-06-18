Sports Burst - The United States of A-Meh-rica

By Tim Stannard

Gregg Berhalter makes competitive debut with a mission to change the way the world looks at US soccer

While the USWNT is once again hitting the headlines for World Cup match ratings, column inches, front pages and most of importantly of all, winning! (and promoting freedom), the men's side is looking a little shoddy in comparison. Whilst getting paid a lot more money in the process.

Tuesday sees the USMNT plays its first meaningful game since that rather fateful night on October 2010, 2017, when the team lost to Trinidad and Tobago and failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

And the tiny number of people who have made it down to this particular part of today's Sports Burst shows how indifference rather than excitement is greeting the men's debut in the Gold Cup against Guyana in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

First off, US fans like winners. And the USMNT definitely doesn't fill that category with back-to-back friendly defeats Jamaica and Venezuela as a precursor to the Gold Cup.

Americans also appreciate stars of the calibre and quality of Alex Morgan. The USMNT doesn't really have that either with Gregg Berhalter choosing a new generation of players who, aside from Christian Pulisic, are not exactly household names. Even in their own households. Just three members of the Gold Cup squad have been to a World Cup.

The road back to relevancy after missing Russia 2018 is a long one and winning the Gold Cup is a start. But as defender Omar Gonzalez claims, the Gold Cup is not everything. Instead it's a USMNT reboot with a mission to "change the way the world views American soccer."

For the men at least. For the women? Not a problem.

Real Madrid start pushing players out of the exit door

Real Madrid is starting to get that revolving door out of the Santiago Bernabeu spinning with three possible moves over the next few days.

Atletico Madrid look set to sign central midfielder, Marcos Llorente, in a handy swap for the 24-year-old that won't involve a house move. And the deal suits both clubs just fine.

The player is not really part of Coach Zizou's plans, Real Madrid needs cash and Atletico may need a replacement for Rodrigo who wants an exit. A deal could be done for $40 million.

James Rodriguez appears to be edging nearer to Napoli but the Colombian's move from Real Madrid may only be a loan deal worth $10 million to the Serie A side but with an option to buy in a year's time. It seems that this might be the only way to shift the midfielder off the Bernabeu books.

Elsewhere, Raul de Tomas - banging them in while on loan to Rayo Vallecano last season - is on the brink of joining Benfica for around $20 million. So that's around $70 million raised for two players not even at the club last season and one who barely featured. And we haven't even got to Gareth Bale yet.

A double day of action for Brazil in World Cup and Copa America clashes

Now for a bit of nifty time-turning with a pan-tournament whip-around.

Starting off with the Women's World Cup and Germany, France, Norway, China and Spain secured their places in the knockout stages on Monday.

Group C is wrapped up on Tuesday. Italy have already qualified with six points and are taking on second-place Brazil. The South Americans will be looking for a point out of that one as well as Australia failing to beat Jamaica just to make sure of their ongoing existence.

Monday's match in Copa America saw Chile having a comfortable 4-0 win over Japan to wrap up the first round of group matches. The Brazil is back in action today with a clash against Venezuela while Bolivia faces Peru in the day's first game.

As well as the US taking on Guyana in the Gold Cup, the day's other encounter sees Panama playing Trinidad and Tobago.

And let's not forget that the Africa Cup of Nations gets underway on Friday with every match live and exclusive on beIN SPORTS as Mohamed Salah looks to lead Egypt to glory on home soil.