Mexico Will Be Even Better With Lozano And Co. - Martino

Mexico boss Tata Martino flashed a warning to the rest of CONCACAF after their Gold Cup win, insisting they can be even better with the likes of Hirving Lozano available.

A Jonathan dos Santos goal was enough to defeat defending champions the United States 1-0 in Sunday's final in Chicago, securing El Tri's eighth title.

The USMNT created and squandered their own chances to win the match, yet Martino pointed out afterwards Mexico still have another level they can go to.

PSV ace Lozano was absent with injury, while Hector Herrera, Javier Hernandez and Jesus Manuel Corona also missed the tournament, and Carlos Vela remains out of favour with the coach.

"I keep insisting we will be even better with those who were not here due to different circumstances," Martino told a news conference.

"We were without one of the three best forwards in the Dutch league [Lozano], for example, who had a knee injury.

"Obviously there's no reason to think we can't be better with these players. We'll see which players return and which don't.

"I'm very happy with the first six months of my time in charge."