Jamaica and Costa Rica both started their 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaigns with wins on Monday, getting past Suriname and Guadeloupe in Group C respectively.

The Reggae Boyz scored twice in the first half hour to ease past Suriname 2-0 in Orlando, highlighted by Fulham forward Bobby Decordova-Reid's spectacular first-time volley.

Shamar Nicholson opened the scoring with a low sixth-minute strike from the edge of the box for Jamaica.

Suriname's Gleofilo Vlijter pushed a great chance wide before Decordova-Reid stunner from range made it 2-0 in the 26th minute.

Costa Rica, who made the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals, triumphed 3-1 over 10-man Guadeloupe with ex-Arsenal forward Joel Campbell netting the opener in his 100th cap.

Campbell assisted Ariel Lassiter for a second before Guadeloupe pulled one back on the stroke of half-time from Raphael Mirval.

Guadeloupe had defender Steve Solvet sent off in the 54th minute, with Costa Rica veteran Celso Borges sealing the win late.

On Friday, Jamaica play Guadeloupe and Costa Rica faces Suriname in Orlando.