NFL Prospect Tua Tagovailoa Out For Season

Top NFL quarterback prospect and Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa will miss the remainder of the season due to a dislocated hip.

Tagovailoa was taken off on a cart during Alabama's 38-7 win against Mississippi State on Saturday, after he was sacked by two defenders late in the second quarter.

The 21-year-old – who along with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is in contention to be taken with the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft – will now sit out the rest of the campaign.

Here’s the clip of the Tua Tagovailoa injury late in the second quarter.



Tagovailoa was carted off the field after not being able to put pressure on his right leg. pic.twitter.com/gWPHFjEog4 — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) November 16, 2019

"Tua Tagovailoa sustained a right hip dislocation that was immediately reduced at the stadium," Crimson Tide team surgeon Lyle Cain said in a statement.

"He is undergoing further testing to determine the best course of treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery but will miss the remainder of the season."

Tagovailoa had completed 14 of his 18 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns prior to the injury.

The Samoan-American inspired Alabama to glory in January 2018, throwing three touchdowns after replacing Jalen Hurts as they beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime in the National Championship game.

Alabama returned to the same stage with Tagovailoa under center last season but lost 44-16 to Clemson.

Saturday's game marked Tagovailoa's second since returning from ankle surgery. He made his comeback last week as Alabama lost 46-41 to Burrow and LSU at home.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban added: "Godspeed to him and his entire family. And our thoughts and prayers are with him and hope this is not so serious that it has any long-term effects on his future."