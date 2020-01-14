Burrow Shares Championship Win With Louisiana

Joe Burrow fulfilled a childhood dream on Monday by winning the National Championship for LSU.

Quarterback Burrow, the favourite to be selected first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, inspired LSU to a 42-25 win over defending champions Clemson at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

The Heisman Trophy winner threw for 463 yards and five touchdown passes, breaking the record for touchdown throws in a single season with 60.

Afterwards Burrow, who transferred to LSU from Ohio State in 2018, spoke of his delight at delivering a title for LSU in Louisiana.

"This is what I wanted to do from the time I was five years old, was hoist this trophy, and bringing it back to Louisiana," he said.

"I guess we're in Louisiana, but staying in Louisiana, we weren't going to let someone come in here and steal this from us in our home state.

"We have a great fan base that came out and supported us. We were going to keep this thing right here."

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said of Burrow: "He's one of the greatest players in LSU history. He's done so much for the state of Louisiana and LSU. We are so grateful to Joe Burrow.''

Meanwhile, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney expressed pride in his team's performance despite seeing them denied a 30th straight win.

"Just an unreal year, incredible two years, we've won 29 games in a row and it's been a long time since I've stood in front of a team with a loss," said Swinney.

"This team in particular, just really special. Coming into this year 80 freshman and sophomores out of 120, to get back to this point, I'm just super proud of them.

"It's incredibly difficult to even get here and super hard to win it that's for sure. I'm proud of our guys, a lot of history made by this group.

"It was all about LSU, what an unbelievable game. We just couldn't quite put enough plays together. Give them credit."

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, considered a near certainty to be the first overall pick in the 2021 draft, added: "You get so busy, looking for what's next and a moment like this happens.

"It sucks but you've got to look back on what you've done. We've done some great things and we've got a lot more in store ahead for sure.

"You've got to look back and enjoy all the things you did accomplish because what were able to do is pretty amazing to be a part of."