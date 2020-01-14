Español
Burrow Puts Perfect Punctuation On Championship Season

Joe Burrow capped off his Heisman Trophy-winning season leading LSU to a 42-25 National Championship Game win over Clemson

Reuters

 

Joe Burrow led the LSU Tigers past the Clemson Tigers 42-25 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday.

Burrow is the favourite to be the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and the quarterback showed just why at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The 23-year-old threw five touchdown passes and rushed for another as LSU completed a perfect season to win a fourth national title.

Heisman Trophy winner Burrow went 31 of 49 for 463 yards and the five TD passes, breaking a record for most TD passes in a single season with 60.

Ja'Marr Chase had 221 receiving yards for LSU, who completed a perfect season by going 15-0.

