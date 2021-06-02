Report: Duke Coach Krzyzewski To Retire After Next Season



According to a report from Stadium, Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Krzyzewski, 74, took over at Duke in 1980, and lead the Blue Devils to 12 Final Four appearances and 5 national titles.

BREAKING: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has decided to retire after this coming season, multiple sources told @stadium. Official announcement expected soon.



The leading candidate to replace K is assistant and former Duke player Jon Scheyer. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 2, 2021

More to follow...