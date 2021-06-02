Español
Report: Duke Coach Krzyzewski To Retire After Next Season

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will reportedly retire at the end of the 2021-22 season

According to a report from Stadium, Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Krzyzewski, 74, took over at Duke in 1980, and lead the Blue Devils to 12 Final Four appearances and 5 national titles.

 

More to follow...

