An incredible Club Friendly between Brazil and Tunisia.

Raphinha opened the score in the 11th minute.

Tunisia equalized seven minutes later.

Richarlison gave Brazil the lead back in the 19th minute, just 1 minute after the equalizer.

Brazil received a penalty and Neymar scored it in the 29th minute.

NEYMAR!!!!! Great pen 🎯



🇧🇷 Brazil (3-1) Tunisia 🇹🇳



👉 Enjoy it LIVE & FOR FREE here: https://t.co/OQzCHWzQSH 👈 pic.twitter.com/zqSr5q9Fy3 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 27, 2022

Raphinha scored his second goal in the 40th minute to make it 4-1.

Pedro scored the fifth goal in the 74th minute.

The game ended 5-1 in favor of Brazil.