Checking In With... Jesse Marsch April 30, 2020 21:24 12:37 min The Red Bull Salzburg coach discusses training during a pandemic, working with Erling Haaland and the importance of learning the local language. Interviews New York Red Bulls FC Red Bull Salzburg Erling Haaland Jesse Marsch coronavirus Checking In -Latest Videos 12:37 min Checking In With... Jesse Marsch 3:28 min Lyon 'Reserve Right to Appeal' Ligue 1 Standings 23:04 min LaLiga Nations: Argentina 2:00 min Happy 28th Birthday To Marc-André ter Stegen 22:28 min Ligue 1: Top 50 Plays Of 2019-20 10:55 min LaLiga Life Coach: The Real Madrid Edition 0:30 min PSG Dedicate Title to "Everyday Heroes" 25:09 min Sports Burst - The Winners and Losers of Ligue 1 1:13 min Liverpool Mayor Against Restarting Season 1:12 min Sarr to Leave Nice Amid Arsenal Rumors