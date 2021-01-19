Zambia Shut Out Tanzania In Group D Opener January 19, 2021 18:59 9:40 min Collins Sikombe and Emmanuel Chabula scores to earns Zambia a 2-0 win over Tanzania in the African Nations Championship CAF Soccer Highlights Tanzania Zambia 2020 African Nations Championship -Latest Videos 11:42 min Trabzonspor Cruise To Win Over Konyaspor 9:40 min Zambia Shut Out Tanzania In Group D Opener 1:19 min Chabula Doubles Zambia Lead Over Tanzania 1:42 min Sikombe Penalty Puts Zambia In Front Of Tanzania 1:05 min Djaniny Nets Trabzonspor's Third Against Konyaspor 0:43 min Flavio Doubles Trabzonspor's Lead Over Konyaspor 1:02 min Nwakaeme Nets Trabzonspor Opener 2:45 min Odegaard Left Out Of Madrid Squad 9:50 min Report: Monaco Ready To Move For Marcelo 0:21 min Report: Atleti Working On Simeone Extension