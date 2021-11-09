The Kenyan team wins their first match in the CAF Women's Champions League against Moroccan side ASFAR to keep things open in Group B.
Strikes from Wanyonyi and MilImu secured the win, one on each half, and with these 3 points no team can secure their qualification today ahead of the final matchday of the group stage.
⚽ FULL TIME!— #TotalEnergiesCAFWCL (@CAFwomen) November 9, 2021
🇰🇪 @Vihigaqueens 2-0 @ASFAR_Officiel 🇲🇦
Goals from Wanyonyi & MilImu secure the first 3 points for the Kenyans in the #TotalEnergiesCAFWCL! 👏#ItsTimeItsNow pic.twitter.com/HJM9XVmiPU