Nigerian Rivers Angels defeated 4-0 Vihiga Queens in their last match of CAF Women Champions League. Vivian Ikechukwu twice, Oluwadamilola Koku and GIft Monday scored for Rivers Angels.

As the match between ASFAR and Mamelodi Sundowns ended in a 0-0 draw, the Moroccan and the South African teams qualified to the next stage.

Both Rivers Angels and Vihiga Queens teams could not reach semifinals.