After a long match, that included extra time, that ended goalless, Mamelodi Sundowns won the penalty shootout against Malabo Kings, allowing them to qualify for the final on Friday.
They will face Hasaacas Ladies in the title decider of the first edition of the CAF Women's Champions League
🏆 ＴＯ ＴＨＥ ＦＩＮＡＬ 🏆— #TotalEnergiesCAFWCL (@CAFwomen) November 15, 2021
🇿🇦 @SundownsLadies singing their way to the very last game! 🎙️
They surely love a stand-off in Egypt. 😏 #TotalEnergiesCAFWCL | #ItsTimeItsNow pic.twitter.com/KcAKQbeo2I