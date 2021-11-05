In the second match for the CAF Women's Champions League, Hasaacas Ladies from Ghana defeated Malabo Kings from Equatorial Guinea 3-1.

Evelyn Badu was the Woman of the Match scoring the first and the third goal for her team. Pepertual Agyekum scored an olímpico for the second of Hasaacas Ladies.

With this win, the winners share the lead of the Group A with Egyptian Wadi Degla who earlier won 3-1 against AS Mande.

This is what's happening this weekend on beIN SPORTS!