What is the 2021 CAF Women’s Champions League?

The 2021 CAF Women’s Champions League is the first ever Champions League club tournament for African women’s soccer. The two-week long competition is taking place with eight teams from eight nations in Egypt from Friday November 5th through to the final on Friday November 19th. The tournament follows in the footsteps of the long-standing UEFA Women’s Champions League and Copa Libertadores Femenina as pushing women’s club soccer towards an elite level.

https://www.cafonline.com/caf- women-champions-league/ matches/fixtures- totalenergies-caf-women-s- champions-league

Who is taking part?

Eight teams from eight nations who had to go through the qualifying process will be competing in two groups of four. The top two teams in each group will advance to the semifinals.

Group A - Wadi Degla (Egypt), AS Mande (Mali), Malabo Kings (Equatorial Guinea), Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana).



Group B - Vihiga Queens (Kenya), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), AS FAR (Morocco), River Angels (Nigeria).

Where can I see it?

All matches will be shown live across North America on the beIN SPORTS CONNECT network.