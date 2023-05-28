In an exhilarating showdown, Young Africans and USM Alger clashed in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup final. USM Alger emerged victorious with a 1-2 win, taking the lead in the first half. As the match intensified, Young Africans displayed their resilience, scoring a crucial equalizer in the final minutes of the second half. However, their joy was short-lived as USM Alger swiftly regained the lead just two minutes later.

The stage is now set for an epic showdown in the second leg of the final, scheduled for next Saturday, June 3rd, at 3:00 pm ET live on beIN SPORTS.