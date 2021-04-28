Pyramids Beat Namungo to Advance to Quarters April 28, 2021 22:04 6:38 min The Egyptians stamped their ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over Namungo. CAF Confederation Cup Pyramids FC Namungo -Latest Videos 12:52 min Besiktas Score Three In Win Over Rizespor 9:20 min Galatasaray Move Second With Last-Gasp Win 1:29 min Akbaba Gives Galatasaray Late Lead Over Konyaspor 2:33 min Marquinhos Finds The Breakthrough Against City 1:10 min Ghezzal Scores Besiktas' Third Againt Rizespor 9:35 min Athletic Club And Valladolid Play To Dramatic Draw 1:21 min Tore Doubles Besiktas Lead Over Rizespor 1:25 min Valladolid Equalize Late Against Athletic Club 1:23 min Garcia Restores Athletic Club Lead Over Valladolid 1:10 min Koeman: Barca's Title Chances 'Unexpected'