Orlando Pirates took an important victory at home for 3-0 against Royal Leopards from Eswatini for the fourth round of the 2021-22 CAF Confederations Cup group stage.

The Buccaneers played a solid second half after nothing was shown in the first one and scored rapidly thanks to an amazing goal from Fortune Makaringe, who tried to make a cross but the ball ended up to get inside the goal over the goalkeeper's body.

The second one was made at the 56th minute after a marvelous assist from Goodman Mosele and a soft definition from Kabelo Dlamini in the one-on-one against the keeper. Finally, the last goal came at the 70th following a corner-kick by Dlamini taken advantage by substitute Terrence Dzvukamanja in the near post.

Orlando Pirates is overpassing Al-Ittihad as the leaders of the Group B, but the Libyan hasn't play it's fourth round game yet. Royal Leopards are still with no points on the board in the tournament and can no longer qualify for the following round.