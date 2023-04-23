Pyramids FC (Egypt) came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Marumo Gallants (South Africa) in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals. A stoppage-time penalty from Ramadan Sobhi (90+2) ensured that the Egyptian side avoided defeat at home, setting up an intriguing second leg in South Africa.

The hosts, Pyramids FC, dominated the match with 61% possession and had a significant advantage in shot count, registering 22 attempts compared to the Gallants' 16. However, it was the visitors who took the lead in the 55th minute, as Ranga Chivaviro fired past the Pyramids goalkeeper to give Marumo Gallants a precious away goal.

Despite their dominance, Pyramids struggled to find a breakthrough, with the Gallants' defense holding firm. It wasn't until the second minute of stoppage time that Pyramids finally found an equalizer. Ramadan Sobhi stepped up to the spot and calmly converted the penalty, giving the home side a lifeline in the tie.

The late goal ensures that Pyramids remain very much in the contest heading into the second leg. The South African side, Marumo Gallants, will take heart from their impressive defensive display and will fancy their chances of reaching the semifinals with an away goal already in the bag.