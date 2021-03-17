Coton Sport Shutout RS Berkane in Group B March 17, 2021 15:22 11:12 min Souaibou Marou and Sibiri Sanou both hit the target as the Cameroon's put their first points on the board in the CAF Confederation Cup. CAF Highlights CAF Confederation Cup RS Berkane Coton Sport -Latest Videos 9:23 min Pyramids Stay Perfect With Win Over Namungo 11:12 min Coton Sport Shutout RS Berkane 1:33 min Lyon Hopeful of Depay Stay Amid Barca Links 5:04 min Sports Burst - PSG Pressure Piles on Poch 2:39 min REPORT: Man Utd Return More Likely for Ronaldo 0:56 min Ricardinho Compounds Ayacucho's Pain 0:37 min 'Why Not?' – Zidane Aiming for Two-Title Season 1:01 min Ferreira Restores Gremio's Five-Goal Lead 0:47 min Sosa Gives Ayacucho a Glimmer of Hope 12:50 min Huachipato Edge Antofagasta In First Leg