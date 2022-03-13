The first goal of the game came at the very end of the first half, with a well-administrated counter-attack by the Egyptian team finished brilliantly by Walid El Karti with a beautiful shot from outside the box.

Sfaxien started the second half with more initiative and found the net at the 53rd, after a deathly cross from the left and an effective header by Firas Chaouat to seal the equialiser.

The rest of the match was pretty even, with both having opportunities to take the lead, but the tie was meant to be the final outcome.

Pyramids take the lead of Group A of the CAF Confederations Cup one point ahead Al Ahly Tripoli, while CS Sfaxien is almost eliminated. There's two games left on the group phase and they will need to win both of them to have any chances.