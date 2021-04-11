CS Sfaxien And Étoile Du Sahel Settle For Draw April 11, 2021 20:11 9:19 min Both CS Sfaxien and Étoile du Sahel earned a point in a 2-2 draw in CAF Confederations Cup action. Highlights CAF Confederation Cup CS Sfaxien Etoile du Sahel -Latest Videos 13:16 min Granada Arrest Slide With Win Over Valladolid 9:19 min CS Sfaxien And Étoile Du Sahel Settle For Draw 9:05 min Besiktas Defeat Erzurumspor To Continue As Leaders 0:59 min Gökhan Töre Extends Besiktas' Lead With Goal 1:17 min Ghezzal Restores Besiktas Lead With Great Strike 13:21 min Monaco Condemn Dijon to Historic Defeat 1:08 min Bassan Levels It Up For Erzurumspor From Distance 11:29 min Valencia And Real Sociedad Battle Out To Draw 1:02 min Özyakup Strikes To Restore Besiktas' Lead 1:01 min Ben Yedder Chip Doubles Monaco's Lead Over Dijon