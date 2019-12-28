Zesco United And Zamalek Play To Draw December 28, 2019 17:49 5:37 min Mostafa Fathi and Quadri Aladeokun as Zesco United and Zamalek play to a 1-1 CAF Champions League draw Soccer Highlights CAF Champions League Zesco United Zamalek -Latest Videos 7:01 min Trabzonspor Put Six Goals Past Kayserispor 0:47 min Falcao Brace For Galatasaray Against Antalyaspor 5:37 min Zesco United And Zamalek Play To Draw 2:56 min ES Tunis And AS Vita Club Settle For Draw 1:57 min beIN SPORTS Exclusive: Thibaut Courtois 1:05 min Sturridge Nets For Trabzonspor Agains Kayserispor 1:20 min Vidal Angered Over Unpaid Barcelona Bonuses 1:17 min Odegaard Loaned To Manchester City? Maybe Not. 11:36 min Report: Inter Miami To Appoint Diego Alonso 3:47 min Besiktas Put Four Past Genclerbirligi