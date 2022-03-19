Sagrada Esperanca, already eliminated of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League, almost take it first win of the tournament against Wydad Casablanca at home but the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sagrada scored its first goal of the tournament at the 30th minute, after Liswati striker Bonginkosi Dlamini hit the ball towards the goal and find Joaquim Paciencia better placed to end the play succesfully. Sagrada broke a 360-minute streak without scoring in this edition of the CAF Champions League.

The victory was near for the locals but Wydad Casablanca, already qualified for the quarter-finals, managed to tie the game at 82th after Zouheir El Moutaraji found a lose ball in the far post following a corner-kick and scored the equaliser.

Finally, Wydad would ended up scoring the decisive goal to take the win in the last minute of stoppage time after a solid header by Juvhel Tsoumou.

This was the 5th consecutive game in which Wydad Casablanca doesn't lose, being last a 0-2 defeat against Agadir in Botola Pro.