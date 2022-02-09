What is the CAF Champions League?



If you are one of the millions to have enjoyed the sensational skills of African soccer over the past month in Cameroon with AFCON 2021, then the excitement continues on beIN SPORTS – North America’s home for the best African soccer.



Friday sees the start of the 2021-22 CAF Champions League where the continent’s elite-16 clubs will compete to win a competition that first got underway back in 1964. And beIN SPORTS will be there all the way with the best of the live-action up until the final on the 29th of May.



The 2021-22 CAF Champions League has four groups of four competing on Fridays and Saturdays as the best teams from the continent’s mega-powers – Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, and South Africa – match up against battling sides from nations such as Sudan and Botswana. Pride is at stake and the passion never stops.



2️⃣ 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬!



🇪🇬 @AlAhly have won the #TotalEnergiesCAFCL title twice in a row throughout the last two seasons 🏆 • 🏆 pic.twitter.com/2umPkhX3Al — TotalEnergies CAFCL - TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) February 9, 2022

Who are the favorites?



Egypt are the dominant force in the CAF Champions League with the country having provided 16 winners and had a team as a finalist in five of the last six competitions. The current kings of Africa are Egyptian giants, Al Ahly, the team that recently defeated Mexico’s Monterrey in the FIFA Club World Cup. The Cairo giants are looking for a third CAF Champions League win in a row and 11th title overall.



However, city rivals, Zamalek, will be pushing them all the way inspired by Egypt’s AFCON hero goalkeeper, Mohamed Abou Gabal. Seven players who featured in Egypt’s painful AFCON final defeat are set to be in action in the CAF Champions League for either Al Ahly or Zamalek.



The Moroccan pair of Wydad Casablanca and Raja Casablanca are always in the mix along with Esperance de Tunis. These three teams have won the CAF Champions League title on nine occasions between them.



Who can I root for?



If you are looking for an exciting team to adopt, then AmaZulu is a prime pick. The side from Durban, South Africa is one of South Africa’s oldest clubs and was formed by Zulu migrant workers. However, AmaZulu are making their debut in the CAF Champions League but have experience on the bench with the UEFA Champions League winner and former striker, Benni McCarthy in charge.



Another team that makes its debut in this year’s edition of the CAF Champions League are Jwaneng Galaxy Football Club from Botswana, a club that only formed seven years ago after two teams were merged into one.



Where can I see the CAF Champions League?



You can catch the best of the action for free on beIN XTRA starting with five live games this weekend which kicks off with Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) vs. Al Hilal Omdurman (Sudan). You can also see the games on our streaming service – CONNECT.



Wait? There’s more?



Oh yes. beIN SPORTS is also the proud home of the 2021-22 CAF Confederation Cup, the sister tournament of the CAF Champions League. Classic teams such as the Orlando Pirates, Pyramids, and RSB Berkane will be competing in the latest edition which gets underway on beIN SPORTS on Saturdays and Sundays. All in all, 32 of Africa’s top clubs going head-to-head from February to May all live and exclusive on beIN SPORTS.