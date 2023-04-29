Masandawana secured a 2-1 victory over the Algerian champions in a second-leg quarter-finals clash, held at Pretoria's Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Belouizdad surprised the home crowd by taking the lead in the 24th minute when Sofiane Bouchar scored with a header from Youcef Laouafi's curling corner kick.

However, Sundowns did not give up and continued to pressure the visitors. Their efforts paid off on the stroke of half-time, as Themba Zwane scored the equalizer after being assisted by Thapelo Moremna.