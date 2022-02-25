Tournament debutants, AmaZulu, in great shape after taking its first ever CAF Champions League victory last Friday against Guinean's Horoya, got another win, this time vs ES Setif at home. The lone goal of the match was scored again by Amigo Memela, as it happened seven days ago against the algerian team.

ES Setif, the 2014 CAF Champions League champs, suffered another loss that puts them in an compromising situation facing what its coming. These two clubs will meet again in the second week of March, but this time in the Stade du 5 Juillet of Algiers.