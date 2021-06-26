Sherif Doubles Lead For Al Ahly June 26, 2021 22:18 1:09 min Mohamed Sherif scores Al Ahly's second goal against Esperance Tunis to now make it 3-0 on aggregate. Highlights CAF Champions League Al Ahly Esperance de Tunis -Latest Videos 10:38 min Al Ahly Advance To CAF Champions League Final 0:47 min El Shahat Extends Al Ahly's Lead With Third Goal 1:09 min Sherif Doubles Lead For Al Ahly 1:55 min Copa America Preview: Brazil vs. Ecuador 0:49 min Maâloul Doubles Al Ahly Lead over Esperance Tunis 7:52 min Kaizer Chiefs Reach CAF Champions League Final 0:49 min Muller Hopes Kane Struggles Again Against Germany 1:04 min Euro 2020 Preview: Belgium vs. Portugal 1:05 min Euro 2020 Preview: Netherlands vs. Czech Republic 14:59 min Powell Wins W Series Opener In Austria