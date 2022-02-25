Al-Merreikh took the Omdurman derby against their city rivals Al-Hilal after a 2-1 victory in a game played in Cairo for the third matchday of the CAF Champions League's Group A.

The sudanese teams met after having bad presentations in the tournament. Neither of them had been able to win in their respective debuts. Despite this, the Red Devils played a better first half and took the three points after a 2-1 win led by a double scored by Elsamani Saadeldin. The first one was scored after a huge mistake from goalkeeper Ali Abou, while second came after a beautiful long shot from lefty midfielder.

Al-Merreikh is still undefeated in the tournament after a win and a draw. Al-Hilal took his second loss in the 2021-22 CAF Champions League group phase after its defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns in the first match.