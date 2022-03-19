Mamelodi Sundowns have won its match against Al Hilal in Omdurman by a 2-4 score for the Round 5 of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League group stage. The South Africans are already qualified for the next round after yestarday's victory from Al Ahly over Al Merreikh.

The last South African champions put themselves up in the score very rapidly. At the 2nd minute of play Namibian striker Peter Shalulile received the pass from Themba Zwane and performed a tricky slow shot towards the near post that was impossible for local goalkeeper Mohamed Abooja. Mamelodi was 0-1 up in just 120 seconds.

But things get a little bit complicated for the visitors after Kenyan defender Brian Onyango was sent off at 11th for a foul on the edge of the box avoiding a clear goal play.

Despite this presumed benefit, the locals couldn't hit the rival's goal after a numerous opportunities they had and Mamelodi Sundowns ended up scoring the second one after a terrific free-kick by Teboho Mokoena in which the goalkeeper seemed like he could have done more to stop it.

In the second half, Al Hilal got part of the action after scoring at 57th. Abdelrahman Yousif Yagoub delivered the assist from the right side of the box and, after taking some time to find the right moment to perform the shot, Yasir Mozamil Mohamed scored the 1-2.

Sadly for Al Hilal, this result only lasted three minutes, because at 60th, Thapelo Morena found a bouncing ball in the edge of the box with no-one near and delivered a magnificent shot to the far post making Abooja's efforts insufficient. At 89th, another goal for the visitors came after a solid finish by Morena, who ended up with a brace.

Finally, a consolation goal was made by Al Hilal in the final minute of stoppage time after goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse stoped a penalty from Yousif Yagoub and the rebound ended up in Mokhtar Elnour Eltayib's feet, who sent it to the back of the net.

Mamelodi Sundowns is one of the five teams already qualified for the 2021/22 CAF Champions League quarter-finals and the only team from South Africa. AmaZulu, the other South African team participating in this group stage, was eliminated yesterday after losing 0-2 against Raja Casablanca.