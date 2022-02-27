Mamelodi Sundowns pulled off monumental first ever away win over Al Ahly. Second-half substitute Thapelo Morena struck in the 86th minute to give his team an historic victory in Cairo, as the South African side extended their lead on top of their African Champions League group.

Both sides had a cautious approach early on but Ahly soon took control, dominated possession and had several chances. After the break, Tau also had a goal disallowed for a marginal offside.

On the other side, Sundowns made the most of a single goal-scoring chance, thanks to a superb winning shot from Morena.

It is Sundowns' first ever victory visiting Red Devils and their second in their 11-match head to head. They now lead Group A with seven points after three games while Ahly are third with one point after two games and they still have a match in hand against Sudan's Al-Merreikh.