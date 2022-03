It was a victory for Horoya AC against Raja Casablanca, for the group stage of the CAF Champions League, in the General Lansana Conte stadium.

Ahadad opened the scoring for the Moroccos, but home team reacted in time with goals from Mandela and Barry (penalty) to turn the game around.

Raja Casablanca keep its leadership in Group B, despite this defeat. And Horoya is still in last place.