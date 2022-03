CR Belouizdad defeated Jwaneng Galaxy 4-1 in a match corresponding to the group stage of CAF Champions League.

Bakir opened the scoring through a penalty, only few minutes after Aribi had missed his chance. The striker managed to score at the end of the first half.

In the second half, Selmi and Merzougui's goals completed home team victory.

The Algerians extend their invictus and remain leaders of group C.