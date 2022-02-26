An exciting match took place this noon in Francistown, Botswana, where locals Jwaneng Galaxy faced current two-time Algerian Ligue 1 champions CR Belouizdad for the third matchday of the CAF Champions League Group C.

Visitors assume the responsability early in the match having great opportunities to score but the fearless local defense made it impossible. Goals came later in the game after subtitute Kheiredine Merzougui scores a double to win it on the last minute after a long rebound from goalkeeper Anthony Gouws.

Jwaneng Galaxy is still winless in the CAF Champions League after three matches, while the visitors jumped to the second place of the group's standings and joined Esperance Tunis in the qualifying spots.