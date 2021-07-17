Al Sulaya Scores Al Ahly's Third Goal In The Final July 17, 2021 22:38 1:17 min Goals galore for Al Ahly as Amr Al Sulaya scores the Egyptian's third goal of the game to make it 3-0 over Kaizer Chiefs. Highlights CAF Champions League Al Ahly Kaizer Chiefs -Latest Videos 1:17 min Al Sulaya Scores Al Ahly's Third Goal In The Final 1:15 min Kafsha Doubles Al Ahly's Lead Over Kaizer Chiefs 0:57 min Sherif Opens Scoreline For Al Ahly In Final 10:36 min W Series: Alice Powell Wins At Silverstone 0:42 min NBA Finals Preview: Bucks vs. Suns - Game 5 0:33 min AC Milan Sign Olivier Giroud From Chelsea 0:52 min Lillard: Trade Request Rumors Aren't True 1:14 min Coaches Look Ahead To CAF Champions League Final 1:38 min Pochettino: Last Season Can't Happen Again 0:51 min Lillard Lays Out Issues With Blazers