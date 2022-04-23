Al-Ahly will play the semi-finals of the African Champions League this year! After their controversial 2-1 victory at home in the first leg, the Red Devils resisted Raja Casablanca (1-1) at the Stade Mohammed V in the second leg.

In an boiling stadium, the game started in an ideal way for the Moroccans, who opened the scoring with a header from the Congolese Ngoma (5'). The Egyptians then benefited from a third penalty in this double confrontation but Zniti saved the penalty kick from Maaloul (15'). Although, Abdel Monem would equalize the game just before half-time (38').

Looking for the goal that would send them into extra time, Raja pushed during the second half, but came up against a very solid defense and El-Shenawy. The adventure therefore ends here for the winner of the 2021 CAF Confederation Cup. For its part, Al Ahly will be playing ES Sétif in the semi-finals. You will be able to watch the semis live and completely free exclusively on beIN SPORTS.