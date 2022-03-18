The defending champion Al Ahly has achieved a key 1-3 victory in its visit to Sudan over Al-Merreikh and still has the hope to get into the quarterfinals after a poor start in the group stage.

Al Ahly was more determined and focus towards the bigger goal, which was don't let the Sudaneses take points in this game. Al Ahly had only four points after the same amount of matches, just like today's opponent, and needed to take advantage of the situation. The Egyptians had no margin for mistakes.

Luckily for the 10-time champions, they scored at the 19th minute, after a poor deflection by Al-Merreikh defense headed to the semicircle where South African striker Percy Tau took it and send it to the back of the net.

However, Al-Merreikh developed its chances after great ball movements and got the tie at the 61st, after all rebounds in Al Ahly went to Al-Merreikh's feet, the last one being the one made by goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy towards striker Ramadan Agab, who made the easiest goal ever.

Despite this intention from the locals to look for the win, Al Ahly would ended up scoring the second after a huge cross by Ali Maaloul headed to the penalty spot where Mohamed Sherif took advantage of it. Precise shot to the far post and the victory for the visitors.

One minute after the second arrived the third for the defending champions after Ahmed Abdelkader stealed a ball after pressure in delivered a marvelous finish.

Al Ahly's victory put it seconds on the group A standings with 7 units, three more than Al-Hilal, that has one match pending. Mamelodi Sundowns is the group leader and the next opponent Al-Hilal will face.