In a thrilling encounter at Cairo International Stadium, Al Ahly emerged triumphant with a 2-1 victory over Wydad AC in the first leg of the highly anticipated CAF Champions League final. The match showcased the determination and skill of both teams, with Al Ahly taking the lead and holding on to secure a crucial advantage. The stage is now set for the second leg, scheduled to take place on June 11 at the iconic Mohamed V Stadium. Football enthusiasts can catch all the action exclusively on beIN SPORTS, as these two formidable sides battle it out for continental glory in what promises to be an epic showdown.