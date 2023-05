Al-Ahly defeated ES Tunis (0-3) thanks to a brace by Percy Tau during the first leg of the CAF Champions League semi-finals.

Percy Tau scored in the 8th and 55th minutes, and then Mahmoud Kahraba appeared to make it three goals in the 75th minute.

It was the 18th encounter between these two North American giants, knowing that the last time they faced each other was in the same stage of the competition during the 2020-2021 season, with the Egyptian team winning 4-0 on aggregate.