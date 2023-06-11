Al Ahly exacted revenge and emerged triumphant in the 2023 CAF Champions League. The Egyptian giants showcased their prowess in the first leg of the final, defeating Wydad Casablanca 2-1 at Cairo International Stadium. Building on their first-leg advantage, Al Ahly sealed the championship with a 1-1 draw against Morocco's Wydad in the decisive match.

The victory not only secured the prestigious title for Al Ahly but also served as a sweet redemption after their loss to Wydad in the previous year's final. With this triumph, Al Ahly added another accolade to their illustrious history, cementing their position as the most successful club in the CAF Champions League with 11 titles to their name.