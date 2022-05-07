Defending African champions Al Ahly are on the brink of the 2021-22 CAF Champions League final after dominating 10-man ES Setif in a 4-0 first-leg win in the last four.

Setif already had a tough task going away to the 10-time winners of the competition and trailed to Percy Tau's close-ranger header in the 30th minute before the tie took another turn in Al Ahly's favour.

Amir Karaoui was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Hussein El Shahat with 10 minutes of the first half still to play, giving the Algerian side a mountain to climb.

Al Ahly did not immediately punish their opponents, but Taher Mohamed doubled their advantage after 54 minutes when Tau's shot looped up in front of goal.

Tau continued to be involved in all of Al Ahly's best play and fed Mohamed Sherif for a cute finish for number three before completing the scoring himself with a tap in.