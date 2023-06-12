Miami, FL – BYB Extreme Bare Knuckle Fighting Series CEO, Gregory Bloom, announced today a broadcast partnership between the US-based bare knuckle fighting organization and beIN SPORTS, the internationally-recognized sports streaming platform.

beIN SPORTS will broadcast the “Best of BYB” shows throughout the year in both English and Spanish language with legendary broadcasters Mike Goldberg and Paulie Malignaggi handling the English version and the Spanish broadcast team spearheaded by world-renowned commentator Claudia Trejos.

beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español will broadcast BYB’s live events starting with BYB 18 on June 25 at 10 PM ET from London’s Indigo at the O2, followed by BYB 19 on August 25th in South Florida, BYB 20 on September 16th in Biloxi, Mississippi, BYB 21 on October 21st in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and BYB 22, a December show with the location yet to be announced.

Also, we're introducing BYB Extreme to our Fightin Fridays audience with a full-day marathon of episodes starting on Friday, June 16th., from 6 am to 12 pm ET on beIN SPORTS XTRA, repeating the same day from 1 pm to 11:30 pm ET, and a similar marathon the following Friday.

“2023 continues to be a year of strategic growth and overarching success for BYB as we continue to build both our international and domestic footprints,” said Bloom. “This partnership with beIN capitalizes on the massive, worldwide appeal we have developed over the past several months - from introducing professional bare knuckle fighting to the Middle East, to hosting the first-of-its-kind bare knuckle tournament in London, while showcasing our unique style of bare knuckle fighting to a hungry and growing North American fanbase.”

Bloom added, “Bare knuckle fighting is the new frontier in combat spectator sports. BYB is proud to be the modern-day originator of bare knuckle fighting in the United States. As we showcase our product to new audiences, we are equally proud to be putting out the best, most exciting and purest form of combat sports on the market today. Unlike other combat sports properties, our patented Trigon ring - the smallest in combat sports - presses the action, forces the participants to engage, leaves nowhere to run, and results in some of the most fantastic finishes in all of the various fighting arts. Through this new partnership with beIN SPORTS, we are able to give even more fight fans across North America exactly what they want - competitive matches decided by the fighters, not by the judges.”

Stay tuned for more information and details on how to watch BYB on beIN SPORTS.

For more information on BYB, visit bybextreme.com and follow on social @bybextreme.

