Bayern Munich have reportedly told Harry Kane to avoid signing a new contract with Tottenham as they plot a move for the England captain.

Kane, 29, has five goals from six Premier League games this season, and needs 12 more this campaign to reach 200 career Premier League goals.

With 73 international caps and 50 goals in his country's shirt, his legacy in England is secured, but with a distinct lack of silverware up until this point, it is a fair question to wonder how much longer he will remain content at Tottenham.

TOP STORY – BAYERN MUNICH PLAN BLOCKBUSTER HARRY KANE MOVE

German publication Bild claims reports about Bayern's interest in Kane following the departure of Robert Lewandowski had plenty of substance, and that their desire to land the striker has only intensified.

With Kane's contract tying him to Tottenham until 2024, the report states the Bavarian giants will plan another move at the end of the season when he enters the last year of his deal, putting Spurs in a position where they need to sell or risk losing him on a free transfer.

Bayern are yet to lose a game this season, and no Bundesliga team has scored more than their 17 goals, but after an explosive start they now sit third after 1-1 draws against Borussia Monchengladbach and Union Berlin.

ROUND-UP

– The Daily Mail is reporting the Glazer family have placed a £3.75billion price tag on Manchester United.

– Crystal Palace will bid £20million for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher after being impressed during his loan stint last season, also according to the Daily Mail.

– Leicestershire Live is reporting Leicester City centre-back Caglar Soyuncu – who was left out of the side for their 5-2 loss against Brighton and Hove Albion – is a target of Turkish side Galatasaray, with their transfer window not closing until September 8.

– According to The Athletic, Diego Costa will be returning to the Premier League as long as his medical with Wolves, planned for Tuesday, goes according to plan.

– PSV forward Cody Gakpo, who Manchester United showed interest in before they landed Antony, is now said to be a primary target for Leeds United in January.