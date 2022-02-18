MARCO ROSE

Head Coach, Borussia Dortmund

“These [mistakes] are all things that happen to us far too often, which move the game in a direction that takes away from our defensive performance. And, of course, lead to us conceding goals. We also didn't do enough beforehand to take the initiative as a home side should. And it's not just the defense that's an issue, but also the offense too, of course.

“I can't say [if Erling Haaland will be ready for the return leg]. By the way, he took part in small parts of team training yesterday, but it’s only been a few days. The fact is, he’s been out for a long time. We'll have to see how things develop. It's a bit of a persistent story. I don't know. I just don't know yet.

