Robert Lewandowski has no plan to end his career, insisting he has every intention of playing at a high level beyond the expiration of his current contract.

Lewandowski scored a sensational 55 goals in all club competitions in 2019-20, as Bayern Munich swept up a Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League treble.

The Poland star turned 32 in August and is on a contract with Bayern that runs until 2023, but he is adamant he will still be playing at the top of the game after that deal is up.

"First of all, my current contract will definitely not be the last. I intend to play at the highest level after 2023," Lewandowski told Onet and Przeglad Sportowy.

"I do not think about what I will do later. I'm not worried about my health and fitness, but I hope that mentally I'll be still at the right level and you won't get rid of me that quickly.

"When I'm done playing, there will be many options, but I don't have specific plans. It depends on what my emotions tell me."

Lewandowski reached the Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund in 2013 but had not tasted success in Europe's elite club competition until he helped Hansi Flick's side beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in Lisbon on Sunday.

"I have been working for this success for 20-something years," Lewandowski said.

"We often only see the end result, but as a child I had dreams in which I strongly believed. Now, at 32, one of my greatest dreams has come true.

"What we will win in the future will be perhaps not so much an 'addition' as 'something extra'."

Lewandowski scored in Bayern's 8-2 demolition of Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals – a result the striker acknowledged even came as a surprise to the Bavarian giants.

"We did not expect such a result," Lewandowski said.

"Before the game, we knew we would beat Barca. Some even said it would be 5-1, but 8-2 is different.

"Especially those last minutes were amazing when Barca knew there was nothing they could do, and we scored more goals. Those who came off the bench were hungry to score goals."