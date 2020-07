GOAL

Bayern Munich are considering a move for the out-of-contract Edinson Cavani, according to Le10Sport.

Hansi Flick is keen to secure cover for Robert Lewandowski, and Cavani could be the perfect player to provide competition.

Benfica have been heavily linked with the Uruguayan, but his wage demands may be more than they can afford