Bayern Munich are preparing to extend Philippe Coutinho's loan spell so he can play in their Champions League campaign this August, according to Sky Sport.

Coutinho has underwhelmed in the Bundesliga this campaign, and Bayern are not interested in making his loan from Barcelona permanent. However, they do want to extend his current deal beyond June 30 so he is available when European football returns.

The attacking midfielder has recovered from injury and should be available for Bayern's delayed round of 16 second leg clash with Chelsea.