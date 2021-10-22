Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Friday he is feeling "very good", as the 34-year-old continues to work remotely following his positive COVID-19 test.

Despite being vaccinated, Nagelsmann tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week and missed Bayern's 4-0 UEFA Champions League win over Benfica on Wednesday.

Bayern released a statement on Thursday which confirmed Nagelsmann's infection and stated the manager would fly to Munich separately and undergo self-isolation.

He said he has set up a "data center in the kitchen", and will be based there for Bayern's German Bundesliga match against Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Assistant coaches Dino Toppmoller and Xaver Zembrod will continue to lead Bayern from the touchline, with Nagelsmann in constant communication.